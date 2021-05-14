Barbe High drama club set to perform ‘Legally Blonde, Jr.’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe High’s drama club is set to perform “Legally Blonde Jr.” this weekend.
Southwest Louisiana’s cultural events are coming back in full force, and this weekend, A.M. Barbe High School’s drama club is set to present “Legally Blonde Jr.: The Musical” in the school’s gymnasium at 2200 W. McNeese St.
The Calcasieu Parish School Board says two performances are scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 2 and 6 p.m., and a final matinee performance will take place Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 and will be collected at the door, according to the school board.
“‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ features our talented teens in an energetic musical that’s fun for the entire family,” said Kelli Cooley, the show’s director. The show is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture.
“Legally Blonde Jr.” follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Elle takes matters into her own hands by crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.
The school board says the musical will star Whitney Chaumont as Elle Woods. Grayson Ashford plays Warner, while Caden Hyde is cast as Emmett. Other lead roles include Joshuah Anderson as Callahan and Leslie Israel as Paulette.
The cast is made up of more than 40 students. Chris Miller is the music director, and Ted Oliver is the tech director. The show was choreographed by Christine Dufour.
