SWLA law enforcement honors officers during National Police Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Multiple law enforcement departments from SWLA are taking time to commemorate National Police Week by honoring officers.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s office honored fallen members - Deputy Terry L. Cox and Sergeant Walter L. Soileaux Jr.
Cox died Dec. 30, 1999, after being struck by a car while assisting traffic.
Soileaux died Aug. 19, 2020, from COVID-19 complications.
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office
DeRidder Police Department
Iowa Police Department
The Iowa Police Department held a private ceremony Wednesday morning to honor fallen officers.
This ceremony was part of National Police Week, which runs May 9 through 15 this year. The department held a roll call to honor and pay respect to officers who have died in the line of duty.
An award ceremony followed in which all the Iowa Officers that worked during both Hurricanes Laura and Delta were given the Unit Meritorious Award in recognition of their dedicated service during the disasters and the aftermath.
The Officer of the Year 2021 award was presented to Sr. Cpl. Brandon Crooks.
Lake Charles Police Department
2020 Professionalism Award: Cpl. Kalon Washington.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.