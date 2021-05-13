SWLA Arrest Report - May 12, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 12, 2021.
Shannon Scott Trahan, 47, Ragley: Possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rodney Allen Berry Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; out of state detainer (2 charges).
Edward Quamond Johnson, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Joshua Craig Boyd, 39, Lake Charles: First-degree rape.
Jerry Wayne Jones Sr., 58, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.
Williams Solon Ingram III, 42, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to notify of an address change.
Alexander Collins Miles, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; not wearing a seat belt; violation of ignition interlock devices.
Kara Shay Mckean, 35, Vinton: Child endangerment.
Jacob Walter Pope, 27, Welsh: Parole detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isiah Jamal Richard, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Jeffrey Allen Smith, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Christopher Josiah Thomas, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; parole detainer.
Jermyric J. Chambers, 19, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Kiaira Fanti-Earlin Szarwark, 27, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer.
Jermany Jermaine Landry, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Jacoby Ramon McZeal, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kaleb Reese Holloway, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I.
Adam Louis Medina, 36, Houston, TX: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000; theft under $1,000.
Joseph Brent Ferguson, 41, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; contempt of court; Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000.
Daniel Lee Courville, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
James Brian Bonnette, 41, Lake Charles: Broken headlamps; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Donald Scott Trainer, 38, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule III.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.