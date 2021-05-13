St. Louis pitches past Vandebilt Catholic to reach Division II championship game

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis Catholic’s magical 2021 continued Thursday morning as the Saints punched their ticket to the Division II title game by downing Vandebilt Catholic 4-1 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Saturday’s championship game vs top-seeded Parkview Baptist will be the first title trip for the Saints since the 2017 season.
“This win is great but we all know the end goal is to win it all,” admitted senior pitcher Parker Morgan. “We have to come out Saturday and play every pitch like it’s our last.”
Nicholls signee Parker Morgan led St. Louis on the mound as the senior mixed inside fastballs with change-ups away to keep the Terrier lineup at bay. Morgan would total 6.2 innings of work while allowing just a single run on five hits. While he didn’t miss many bats, Morgan was still able to pick up six strikeouts.
“He’s the ultimate competitor. For four years, wherever he’s been, he’s been on the mound and a competitor,” said Saints coach Matt Fontenot. “I am excited to see what he can do next year at Nicholls.”
Morgan was pulled in the 7th in favor of Chase Wilson due to his pitch count. On the way off the mound, Morgan embraced each teammate en route to the dugout.
“Coming off the field, I was hugging my teammates and coaches bye,” said Morgan. “I can’t ask for a better way to go out.”
Most of Parker’s run support came in the first as Evan Joubert scored on a passed ball to tie the game and James Reina followed up with a run scored thanks to Reid Snider’s fielder’s choice.
St. Louis would plate another run in the fifth inning thanks to an RBI double off the fence by Aiden Welsh to score Snider. St. Louis’ final run came in the sixth thanks to a Thomas Watson sac fly to right field which gave Jake LaRocca just enough time to beat the throw home.
