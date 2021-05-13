REMINDER: Final pass for residential hurricane debris in Lake Charles set for May 17

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is reminding residents that FEMA’s residential hurricane debris pick-up program is coming to a close within the city. The city says property owners need to have all residential debris to the curb by Monday, May 17, because that is when the final pass will begin.
Katie Harrington, city public information officers, says debris removal monitors and contractors will inspect each city roadway before considering it complete in an effort to ensure that all eligible debris placed on the city rights-of-way by the May 17 deadline is collected.
To expedite this process, residents are asked to sort debris when placing it curbside by creating separate piles for vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances/white goods, electronics and hazardous household waste, according to Harrington.
Harrington says since debris removal began last fall, debris removal contractors have picked up more than four million cubic yards of debris within the city.
Residents with debris questions or those who need to report any missed debris can call 337-491-1346.
