Local volunteers needed for hurricane recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Putting Southwest Louisiana back together is more of a marathon than a sprint, which is why every bit of help matters.
Liz Abdalla, construction coordinator for SWLA Responds has been helping homeowners with recovery.
With limited volunteers, she says more help is needed.
“The work that it takes to get ready for a large team - especially to put them to work. So that once they get here, they’re running. They’re not waiting for us to get tools on-site, they’re not waiting for us to figure out how much roofing materials they need, they’re not waiting for any of that. So that’s why we send volunteers out.”
Keller Williams Realty Lake Charles volunteered their time today as a part of the company’s nationwide day of giving back or “Red Day”.
“Basically, the second Thursday of each May, once a year, we don’t do any real estate, we shut down the office, and we all participate in some kind of community service,” says realtor Tatsi McKissick.
Abdalla says just a few hours of time prepares homes for recovery.
“One of the homes they worked in, they put insulation up so that a sheetrock team could come in and put the sheetrock up. If they hadn’t done that, if they hadn’t spent those four hours or whatever, that home wouldn’t be getting sheetrock tomorrow, and for that homeowner, that’s a massive impact.”
That impact is evident by homeowner Sandra Julian.
“It’s heart-wrenching, to know that so many people that need help, and they’re not getting it because help is short. Well, I thank god for these people.”
