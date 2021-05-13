Local Grammy award-winning teacher moving to Florida

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mickey Smith Junior has distinguished himself in Southwest Louisiana, not only as a talented musician but also as a Grammy award-winning teacher.
It’s no doubt that he is loved by many in the community.
Now he’s packing his bags and moving to Florida.
“You know, it’s funny, in life sometimes opportunities come when you’re not really looking for them, and this is exactly what this is,” he said.
Smith was offered the opportunity to serve as the director over the instrumental music department for a private school in West Palm Beach.
“It’s an incredible opportunity, one that’s gonna allow me to explore some things educationally, professionally, and personally and hopefully just take my craft to the next level,” he said.
Born and raised in Southwest Louisiana, Smith says breaking the news was one of the most difficult things he has had to do.
“You know with life comes change, and there comes growth, and we’ve spoken these lessons in my classroom time and time and again, so for many of the kids and for many of my friends and family, they just understood that this is just a natural progression of this thing called life.”
Reflecting on his time here in Southwest Louisiana, he says his greatest accomplishment has been being able to serve as a representative of everything that’s great in the community.
“A lot of times, I’ll go places, and people will applaud things like the awards and the Grammy and different things like that, but if there’s anything about me, it’s because the people here invested into me.”
He says one of the things he will miss most in the area is the people.
“I think the people is what makes the community, and I’ve been to a lot of places, and I like a lot of places, but I don’t like any place better than this place, and of course the food.”
He also had this final message.
“It’s not a goodbye, it’s just until next time, and anyone that knows me knows that each and every day, my mantra is, ‘keep on going.’
And adding to his many awards and accolades, the city of Sulphur recognized Mickey Smith, Jr.’s contributions to the community earlier this week by honoring him with the key to the city.
