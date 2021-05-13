Lake Charles man accused of murder indicted

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of murdering Derek J. Ogea in March has been indicted, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
According to the district attorney’s office, Jeremy E. Mulkey, 29, of Lake Charles, was indicted on second-degree murder for allegedly killing Ogea back in March.
Mulkey was also indicted on obstruction of justice as he is accused of tampering with evidence with the specific intent of distorting the results of any criminal investigation or proceeding, according to the district attorney’s office.
