Iowa’s season ends in semifinal round with 7-3 loss to top-seeded Sterlington

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets reached the semifinal round for the seventh time in 14 seasons this year, although a championship appearance wasn’t in the cards as the Jackets fell 7-3 to Sterlington at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Iowa, the five seed, would build an early 1-0 lead in the first, but the top-seeded Panthers would chip away at the lead and eventually take the lead for good in the third. The Jackets got on the board in the opening frame when Cameron Lavergne hit an RBI single to right-center that would score Cade Labruyere from third. That was one of only five hits on the day for the Jackets.
Sterlington would tie the game up in the second inning with Cole Thompson’s single to center. The Panthers would follow that up with a three-run third inning that was jump-started with William Perkin’s RBI triple to right. Auburn signee Seaver Sheets and Parker Coley would also contribute RBIs in the inning to give Sterlington a 4-1 advantage after three innings.
The Panthers’ lead would build to 7-1 heading into the final inning. There, Iowa would scratch across a pair of runs thanks to a passed ball and a throwing error at third base before loading the bases which sent the tying run to the plate. Sterlington would then change pitchers as Clay Benson came in to close. Benson would strike out Lavergne to end the game and send the Panthers to the Class 3A title game.
“ They gave themselves a chance to win late; no field, no one is Division I and no college commits. They just play the game for the guy to their left and right over and over again,” said Yellow Jacket coach Daniel Hennigan. “That’s really been our story all year. We fell a little bit short, but I think we gave Sterlington a run for its money, especially towards the end.”
Caiden Fontenot would pitch a complete game for Iowa going six innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits, while his counterpart, Brandon Brewer was dominant heading into the final frame. Brewer would throw over 110 pitches allowing just one earned run in 6.2 innings.
The Jackets’ season ends in the semifinal round for the second time in as many tries.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.