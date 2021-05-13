Iowa man sentenced for rape and sexual battery charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa man was sentenced Thursday, May 13, after pleading guilty to a rape charge and sexual battery charge, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
According to the district attorney’s office, John Baker McKay, 37, of Iowa, pled guilty to one count third-degree rape and pled guilty as charged on one count oral sexual battery.
The district attorney’s office says McKay was sentenced to 20 years Department of Corrections without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for the third-degree rape charge, and for the oral sexual battery charge, McKay was sentenced to eight years Department of Corrections with six years to run concurrent and two years to run consecutive with the rape sentence.
Lifetime sex offender registration and lifetime protective order for the victim is required for both sentences, according to the district attorney’s office.
Attorney Denisse Parrales is prosecuting the case for the district attorney’s office.
