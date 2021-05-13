FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier weather ahead for Friday and Saturday; rainy most of next week

Expect rain chances to remain high each day, although it won’t rain continuously all day. As we’ve already highlighted this week, rain chances will be driven by a series of upper level disturbances working their way across the northern Gulf Coast states from west to east. Precisely timing the hour by hour on when to expect the heaviest will come down to you needing to check the forecast often if you have outdoor activities scheduled. Some computer models are showing another 2 to 4 inches of rain possible through late next week. We’ll keep you updated!