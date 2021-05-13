FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier weather ahead for Friday and Saturday; rainy most of next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today brought a welcomed return to some sunshine but also some clouds at times as temperatures warmed well into the 70s. The good news is that we saw no rain, which will continue to give area rivers more time to recede as more dry weather is ahead from Friday through much of Sunday. Northerly winds continue to push in drier air from the north and that will continue to bring humidity levels down even lower and allow temperatures tonight to fall into the upper 50s.
Friday will promise more sunshine than clouds which will bring an even warmer afternoon as highs top out in the lower 80s. Friday will be a 5-star weather day, especially with the pleasant start. Saturday we’ll continue to enjoy the sunshine with a few clouds beginning to return. A bit more humidity will also make it’s presence known which means lows for Saturday night will be a lot milder.
Most of the day on Sunday will bring dry weather as clouds and southerly winds increase. We won’t rule out a stray shower later in the afternoon or evening, but the heavier rain threat looks to hold off until late Sunday night into Monday morning. This will start a streak of stormy days for much of next week.
Expect rain chances to remain high each day, although it won’t rain continuously all day. As we’ve already highlighted this week, rain chances will be driven by a series of upper level disturbances working their way across the northern Gulf Coast states from west to east. Precisely timing the hour by hour on when to expect the heaviest will come down to you needing to check the forecast often if you have outdoor activities scheduled. Some computer models are showing another 2 to 4 inches of rain possible through late next week. We’ll keep you updated!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.