FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier through Saturday, more rain expected into next week

As you make your way off to work and school this morning you may want to go ahead and grab a light jacket with temperatures back into the lower and middle 60′s for many locations, but a northerly breeze is making it feel just a touch cooler out there. You can leave the rain gear in the closet for today as chances have dropped significantly as high pressure and dry air is moving in for the end of our week. Starting out this morning mostly to partly cloudy will be the name of the game, but as we make our way into the afternoon more sunshine can be expected. Highs today still remain below average as we only reach the middle to upper 70′s across the region thanks to the cloud cover and northerly winds this morning. A slightly cooler start to the day can be expected for Friday as temperatures start out in the middle to upper 50′s on Friday morning.