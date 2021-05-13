FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier through Saturday, more rain expected into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thankfully we aren’t dealing with the wet start with all the showers and storms that we have been dealing with over the last several mornings. Drier air has finally made its arrival into Southwest Louisiana and that will help to provide a few nice days to end the work week and at least start the weekend. Rain chances will be returning as Sunday approaches as high pressure slowly drifts away from the area.
As you make your way off to work and school this morning you may want to go ahead and grab a light jacket with temperatures back into the lower and middle 60′s for many locations, but a northerly breeze is making it feel just a touch cooler out there. You can leave the rain gear in the closet for today as chances have dropped significantly as high pressure and dry air is moving in for the end of our week. Starting out this morning mostly to partly cloudy will be the name of the game, but as we make our way into the afternoon more sunshine can be expected. Highs today still remain below average as we only reach the middle to upper 70′s across the region thanks to the cloud cover and northerly winds this morning. A slightly cooler start to the day can be expected for Friday as temperatures start out in the middle to upper 50′s on Friday morning.
For those who may be wanting to get out and do some yardwork or have any outdoor plans Friday and Saturday look to be perfect days to do so as the sunshine returns and temperatures slowly climb closer to our average in the lower 80′s. High pressure will remain over the area through Saturday as it slowly drifts off to the east and with that being said our humidity’s will slowly begin to rise as well especially for our Saturday as the southerly flow returns. Clouds will begin to build the later in the day we go Saturday and that will be the signal for unsettled weather ahead. Our Sunday looks to start off dry with a mostly cloudy start, but as the afternoon continues on showers and storms will move back in as a similar pattern to what we saw this week takes shape once again.
Models continue to keep us unsettled through all of next week with showers and storms around just about every single day and much like this week it won’t be raining every day, but the potential for some storms is around just about any time. Temperatures stay very steady with each afternoon in the lower to middle 80′s and overnights stay warm and muggy as we only fall back into the lower 70′s. Enjoy today and the rest of the week though as we stay dry and finally get some sunshine back in the forecast!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
