Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office holds annual torch run

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Since 2009, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has hosted the annual law enforcement torch run for special olympics.
The run is an international series of torch relays, run by law enforcement officers leading up to the kick off of the special olympic summer games.
Enforcement Division Commander, Gene Pittman said this is something they look forward to every year.
“Folks feel really good about supporting the cause and it’s something that we look forward to doing every year. Law enforcement, at least here locally, has always taken pride in it.”
The roughly three mile long run started at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Academy and ended at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Just over 60 participants geared up their laces and embarked on today’s run.
At the event, McNeese State University Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Border Patrol and many other departments came out for the event to spread awareness.
This year, they were able to raise around $3,000 to help raise awareness for the special olympics.
