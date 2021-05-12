Upcoming hurricane season calls for residents to get prepared

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week, which means it’s time for millions to make a plan in case a hurricane threatens this season. And due to many in the area still being in recovery, this upcoming season will be like no other.
Most of us shudder to think about the possibility of a hurricane hitting us again this year. But emergency officials say we still have to plan and prepare. Never mind the fact that many are in the middle of trying to repair their homes. And those who don’t yet have roofs could face even worse damage.
Those who survived the damage and aftermath of Hurricane Laura have trouble thinking about the upcoming hurricane season.
“The first time a meteorologist said, ‘next hurricane season,’ I literally flinched,” said Lake Charles resident Pierre Fontenot.
Fontenot says he can’t stand the thought of another hurricane.
“You get this protracted battle with trying to fix things that weren’t your fault in the first place,” said Fontenot.
Calcasieu emergency director Dick Gremillion admits no one wants to face another hurricane season. But he says we must prepare.
“People just don’t want to talk about it, but realistically, here we are a couple of weeks before the season starts. And you need to be making plans just like you do each year. However, this year’s a little bit different. We have some other things to think about,” said Gremillion.
For example, what if you still don’t have a new roof.
“Whereas you may have not evacuated for a category one or two hurricane, you really need to think that through this year, because you need to decide can the rest of your roof sustain a hurricane like that.”
Gremillion points out some are staying in RVs or mobile homes while home repairs are underway.
“Mobile home - if it’s strapped down properly - can take a little bit more wind. But travel trailers are not rated for wind at all. So, we would recommend, even in a tropical storm probably, if you’re living in a travel trailer - you need to find another place to stay,” said Gremillion.
“Back to back hurricanes, plus COVID and then we get the cold snap. It’s like, pop, pop, pop, and it just doesn’t seem fair,” said Fontenot.
Emergency planning continues, and if a hurricane does threaten at some point, Gremillion says they’ll announce shelters available.
Over the coming days and weeks, we will provide you with what you need to know to prepare for hurricane season - just in case.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.