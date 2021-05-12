SWLA Arrest Report - May 11, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 11, 2021.
Valentin Cisneros Jr., 36, Bryan, TX: Probation violation.
Gavin Issak-Joseph Ardoin, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.
Jerquaylen Akoreyea Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Kenneth Erick Meche, 50, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy; illegal carrying of weapons.
Katherine Ann Johns, 52, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (6 charges); conspiracy; illegal carrying of weapons.
Edwin Jerome Landry, 47, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.
Karen Elizabeth Fruge, 54, Westlake: Domestic assault; theft under $1,000; identity theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mikki Moreau, 32, Livingston: Instate detainer.
Christopher John Taylor, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Dawaine Deserek Frelot, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Christopher Jamar Ceasar, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kevin Wayne Wilson, 28, Crowley: Contempt of court.
Dannion Wayne Mcneill, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $25,000.
Hunter Blaze Carroll, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $25,000; property damage under $1,000.
Cody Ryan Gann, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; possession of marijuana.
Clarence Paul Fuller, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.
Sherry Lynn Smith, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Kenneth Devonte Landry, 18, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
