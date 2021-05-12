Senator Kennedy voices concern for Pres. Biden’s infrastructure bill

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The president’s big infrastructure bill could help fund a new bridge, but Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has concerns about it.
Sen. Kennedy describes the bridge as one of Louisiana’s top infrastructure needs, which is something many locals can agree on.
“I am very supportive of the bridge,” said Sen. Kennedy. “I think it is one of the top infrastructure needs of Louisiana.”
“There is a lot of people who come out here, and they ask about the bridge and stuff,” said Taylor Johnson. “I hope they fix it soon, because it’s really not safe.”
“People have to get back and forth to work, especially people who work in construction” said Korey Johnson. “They have to go across that bridge.”
Korey Johnson works in Texas and travels the I-10 bridge often. He feels the bridge is unsafe, especially during heavier traffic.
“I feel like it is a hazard, because traffic gets built up on there, and you don’t know what is going to happen,” Johnson said. “It’s just unstable.”
“It shouldn’t be this hard or take so long to fix a bridge this important,” said President Joe Biden in his speech last week.
In his proposal of his infrastructure bill, President Biden addressed the need for reconstruction of the Calcasieu River Bridge. Sen. Kennedy commented saying he does not think Biden’s infrastructure bill will pass. This is something that may be crucial for this project.
“Bridges, sewer, water, ports, broadband; that’s only five to ten percent of the bill,” Sen. Kennedy said.
For the construction of the bridge to move forward, Sen. Kennedy said the task will require all-hands-on-deck.
“I think to get the bridge built, is going to require a joint effort by the state government and local government,” Kennedy said.
Sen. Kennedy said paying for the president’s bill would require re-purposing the budget, including not raising corporate income tax.
