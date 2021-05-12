Rosepine advances to Class 2A State Championship, beat Mangham 9-5

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles came from behind in their 9-5 semifinal victory over No. 3 Mangham to punch their ticket to the Class 2A state title game. This will be their first appearance in program history.
The Mangham Dragons jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Eagles would respond with five runs scored in the bottom of the first.
Braden Trull popped an RBI double to tie the game three all. Brady Phelps followed that up with an RBI double of his own to give the Eagles the lead, and they never looked back. Trull also won the pitching battle only allowing one run on five hits and struck out four batters in the process.
Grant Ducote led Rosepine in hits on the day with four. He singled in the first and second, hit a triple in the third inning, and singled again in the fifth.
Rosepine will face the winner of Doyle vs Loreauville in the championship game on Friday at 10 a.m.
