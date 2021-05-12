McNeese basketball lands commitment from Albany transfer Kellon Taylor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese first-year men’s basketball coach John Aiken has had as busy of an offseason as any coach in the country. The latest move came Wednesday when the Cowboys landed a commitment from Albany forward Kellon Taylor. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Taylor becomes the fifth Division I transfer addition for McNeese this offseason and the ninth player overall. The Pokes lost eight other Cowboys to the transfer portal including forwards Keyshawn Feazell and Carlos Rosario.
Taylor’s addition continues the theme of Aiken’s initial signing class in that he’s long (6-foot, 6-inches) and can rebound. Taylor’s average of 5.5 rebounds per game was the fifth-highest total remaining in the transfer portal.
Taylor was also an inside scoring threat for the Danes, averaging 9.9 points while shooting 51% from the floor. He reached double-digit scoring nine times this past season with 16 points being his season-high. Despite Taylor’s scoring prowess, he isn’t a perimeter shooter going 0-for-5 from three-point range this past season.
McNeese will be his third school as he started at Duquesne in 2016. While with the Dukes, Taylor played both basketball and football. He was a starting wide receiver for Duquesne from 2016-19 using up all his football eligibility while catching 121 passes for 1447 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.