Mayor Hunter on I-10 bridge, ‘It’s an American problem’

Let’s talk about funding for a moment. I often hear people say “they” should do this or “they” should do that. Who exactly is “they?” Is it the current 117th Congress and President Joe Biden? Was it the 116th Congress and President Trump? Is it our current governor or the 5 before him that were in office over the past 30 years? The point is, over 30 years, we haven’t gotten this done and it always comes down to funding.