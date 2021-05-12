LDH: 12 to 15-year-olds should be eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID vaccine starting May 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Children ages 12 to 15-years-old in Louisiana should be eligible Thursday to receive the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, May 13, officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Wednesday, May 12.
“We are still reviewing data and will make a decision tomorrow on whether to approve the vaccine for Louisiana. If we do, we’ll issue guidance to providers tomorrow morning,” said a spokesperson with LDH.
Hours earlier on Wednesday, advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was swafe for kids as young as 12.
Health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine shots will allow kids to safely attend summer camps and prompt a more normal return to classrooms in the fall, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded.
