Lake Charles man accused of stealing vehicle in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Lake Charles man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Jennings.
According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey with the sheriff’s department, on Tuesday, May 11, deputies were dispatched to North Frontage Road in Jennings, in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Ivey says the victim reported that when she woke up, her vehicle was gone.
Deputies searched for the vehicle and entered the stolen vehicle into NCIC computer, according to Ivey.
Ivey says the vehicle was spotted and recovered by deputies Wednesday, May 12.
According to Ivey, Benedict James Holland, 38, of Lake Charles, was booked into the parish jail for unauthorized use of a movable; and simple criminal damage to property.
