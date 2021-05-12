Iowa Police honor fallen officers during National Police Week

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department held a private ceremony Wednesday morning to honor fallen officers.
This ceremony was part of National Police Week, which runs May 9 through 15 this year. The department held a roll call to honor and pay respect to officers who have died in the line of duty.
An award ceremony followed in which all the Iowa Officers that worked during both Hurricane’s Laura and Delta were given the Unit Meritorious Award in recognition of their dedicated service during the disasters and the aftermath.
The Officer of the Year 2021 award was presented to Sr. Cpl. Brandon Crooks.
