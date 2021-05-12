FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms around this morning, drier weather arriving by Thursday

Heading off to work and school this morning once again you’ll need to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as showers and even a few storms continue to develop and move off to the south and east. All of Southwest Louisiana remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. this afternoon due to a risk of some areas seeing flooding rains after picking up several inches over the last few days. Most of the rain comes to an end as we head after lunchtime with just a few leftover showers before drier weather returns during the overnight hours. Clouds and rain keep us on the cooler side as highs this afternoon only climb into the lower to middle 70′s, which is around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. A cooler evening can be expected as well as winds turn more northerly and bring in cooler air dropping us back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for Thursday morning.