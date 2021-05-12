FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms around this morning, drier weather arriving by Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a very active Tuesday evening with showers and storms making their way through things have calmed just a little starting out Wednesday. We still are tracking showers and storms this morning, but the threat for the stronger to severe storms remains much lower with our primary focus shifting to the heavy rain threat, which could cause some areas of flooding.
Heading off to work and school this morning once again you’ll need to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as showers and even a few storms continue to develop and move off to the south and east. All of Southwest Louisiana remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. this afternoon due to a risk of some areas seeing flooding rains after picking up several inches over the last few days. Most of the rain comes to an end as we head after lunchtime with just a few leftover showers before drier weather returns during the overnight hours. Clouds and rain keep us on the cooler side as highs this afternoon only climb into the lower to middle 70′s, which is around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. A cooler evening can be expected as well as winds turn more northerly and bring in cooler air dropping us back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for Thursday morning.
The long awaited sunshine returns for our Thursday with a mixture of clouds but thankfully the rain chances remain much lower as high pressure begins to build into the region for the end of the week. Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound each afternoon as highs on Thursday are in the middle to upper 70′s and then by Friday many of us are closer to the 80 degree mark as sunshine is back in full force thanks to high pressure. If you have any outdoor activities that you have to do such as mowing the yard or having an outdoor event Thursday through Saturday is the time frame to do it as we see plenty of sunshine with a mixture of clouds and low rain chances. Our weather pattern will once again begin to change heading into Sunday as the high drifts eastward and brings back moisture and southerly winds.
Rain chances will increase slightly for our Sunday afternoon as models try to bring back a few showers and storms with the better rain chances beginning to return for next week as a similar weather pattern looks to shape up. The active weather pattern where we get several disturbances as well as a slow moving front will continue unfortunately meaning daily showers and storms heading throughout much of next week as highs remain in the lower to middle 80′s. Stay dry out there today and then we can focus on drier and nicer weather to end the work week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.