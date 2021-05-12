FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better days ahead before more rain returns for most of next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The rain train has reached its destination, leaving Southwest Louisiana drier this afternoon although clouds will take a while longer to move out, lingering through the evening and overnight. Temperatures also didn’t warm up that much thanks to the clouds and passage of a cold front that will continue to send temperatures down into the lower 60s overnight.
Clouds will start our day on Thursday but should eventually give way to some sunshine by afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow could range anywhere from the lower 70s to upper 70s depending on the amount of sunshine received, but we can be glad there won’t be any more heavy rain or thunderstorms headed our way for the next few days.
Even more sunshine returns for Friday as we setup what will be the best day of the workweek with afternoon highs in the lower 80s after starting off with upper 50s in the morning. This great weather will last through Saturday when more sunshine is to be expected as we start the weekend.
Rain chances begin to creep in by Sunday evening as the first in a series of upper level disturbances sets up a similar daily rainy pattern for much of next week. It’s too preliminary to give any specifics on rain amounts expected, but higher river levels and saturated soils will make flash flooding more of a problem during times of heavy rain next week.
As we saw this week, timing these disturbances is nearly impossible even out 24 hours, so check the forecast often next week if you have any outdoor plans and be ready to adjust as necessary. We’ll see healthy rain chances each day through the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
