Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School South Campus holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the cut of a ribbon, Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School South campus formally opened its doors.
“We’re finally getting to have a ribbon-cutting, and we’ve been putting it off as you can well imagine since the fall,” said Reverend Frances “Boo” Kay, the head of school at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School.
Having first welcomed their students in the fall, the campus will serve students in grades seven through ten, adding a new grade each year.
Director of Advancements Alison Schnake says they’ve been planning for over a decade.
“A small group who said what is the long-term vision for our school and finally today we are getting to realize that dream with a brand new high school,” she said.
The campus has multiple state-of-the-art amenities, from a new gymnasium to a lake, which Reverend Frances “Boo” Kay says will give students a chance to kayak and fish.
“One of the things that we are trying to do is have a beautiful park-like setting with a lot of outdoor time, she said. “We have a very different schedule with lots of different electives, we have a lake for environmental science.”
Dean of Academics Candace Marque says despite the challenges from last year, the school aimed to ensure student success.
“We extended our school days to make sure we covered what we needed to cover and make sure our students will stay on track and ready for next year,” she said.
Members of the board and Mayor Nic Hunter were just a few of those in attendance at the Tuesday morning ceremony.
“The fact that eds is opening a high school campus here in lake Charles is a major step forward for the city, and it’s a major step forward for educational options for parents and high schoolers.”
The school’s administration was thanked by the mayor for their commitment to keeping the downtown eds location, which houses pre-k through 6th grade.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.