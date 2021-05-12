Bess the Book Bus comes to Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bess the Book Bus is a mobile bus that has partnered with Citgo Lake Charles to distribute free books to Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students.
Since the book bus started, they’ve been able to hand out right around 900,000 books to help children in need.
The book bus serves over 45,000 children and gives away over 75,000 books a year to all 48 contiguous states.
Founder of Bess the Book Bus, Jennifer Frances believes that when you pick up a book, you get the chance to escape and she feels that that’s exactly what children need right now.
“When you open a book like this, you’re opening a whole new world. It’s a chance to escape what might be going on, especially right now when times are so hard on kids and families with the pandemic. Especially here with all the storms and storm damage. Sometimes there’s a need to sort of getaway for a minute and I think a book is a perfect opportunity for that. Maybe like with these books, you’d definitely make a new friend with the elephant and piggie.”
In years past, children have been able to climb aboard Bess the Book Bus and explore. However, this year children will get a whole new experience.
All the books will be displayed outside of the bus for the protection of the children.
Communications specialist for CITGO, Jessica Saxby says that children’s safety is the most important but they also want children to still get that experience.
“We still want to make it as interactive as possible so the kids are able to still see the books and pick out the books. It makes it a little more fun but we also have them pre-packaged so if we do go to some schools where the students aren’t able to come out of the classroom, they’re ready to go and they’re pre-sanitized ready for them to take home.”
Throughout their journey in Calcasieu Parish, they stopped at Vincent Settlement Elementary, College Oaks Elementary, Kaufman Elementary, J.D. Clifton Head Start and Brentwood Elementary.
