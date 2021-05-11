United Way of SWLA launches free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana announced Tuesday the launch of the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign.
This program gives residents who have transportation challenges free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Lake Charles through Lyft.
This effort is made possible through a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation in partnership with United Way Worldwide and the Louisiana Association of United Ways.
Rides are provided through Lyft ride credits, which you can activate on a Lyft smart phone app, or you can call 211 to schedule a ride, subject to Lyft availability.
“Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 16 and older in Louisiana, we want to help as many people as possible get their shot,” said Michael Tipton, President of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. “Unfortunately, lack of transportation prevents many people who would otherwise sign up from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The program is underway in Lake Charles and the immediate surrounding area if drivers are available. If outside the area of Lake Charles, visit lyft.com/vaccine-access and click “Get a ride” to see if there are eligible services in the area.
“Time and again, we at LA 211 have worked to give personalized attention to the elderly and vulnerable populations, ensuring that they have information to take effective steps to stay well as we navigate COVID-19,” said Sarah Berthelot, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of United Ways.
Residents can learn more by dialing 211.
