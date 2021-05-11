SWLA Arrest Report - May 10, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 10, 2021.
Zachary Taylor Vincent, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; home invasion; burglary; attempted second-degree battery (2 charges).
Chrisman Llewell Kittrell, 44, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Harold Keith Ramuar, 57, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges).
Melissa Ann Mott, 40, Ball: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
James Mark Seal, 40, Westlake: Violations of protective orders.
Fernando Luna Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300; contempt of court (2 charges).
Chase Edward Moore, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.
Locklyn Lamar Boutte, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jarvis Jamol Reynaud, 33, Lake Charles: Driving on the right side of the road; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer.
Jeremy Tylor Alston, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Andrew James Dixon, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathaniel Charles Anderson Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
