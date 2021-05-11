Sulphur officials award bid for filters at Verdine Water Plant

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has awarded a bid for new filters at the Verdine Water Plant.
The filters are expected to decrease the iron in the water that is currently causing it to be discolored.
Sulphur accepted a bid of $1,920,000 from ETEC Services for new 8-foot Manganese Greensand pressure filters.
Sulphur accepted the bid at its regular City Council meeting on Monday, the same day that Erin Brockovich posted about Sulphur’s water on her Facebook page.
Brockovich famously helped build a water contamination case against Pacific Gas & Electric in the 1990s. She was portrayed by Julia Roberts in the 2000 movie “Erin Brockovich.”
In her post about Sulphur, Brockovich wrote: “Dear Mayor Danahay, what the hell is going on with the water in Sulphur, Louisiana. This picture is worth a thousand words. Don’t even try to convince these folks that this is OK! Looks like another Flint on the horizon.”
In addition to addressing the discoloration with the improvement project at the Verdine Water Plant, Sulphur city officials have maintained that though the water is discolored, it is regularly tested by the Louisiana Department of Health and has been found safe to drink.
