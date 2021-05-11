Sulphur man accused of not checking on dog left in bedroom for weeks

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is under arrest for aggravated cruelty to animals.
Officials with the Sulphur Police Department said Austin Lebrun, 21, told officers that he had locked the dog, Sadie, in a bedroom and had not checked on her in three to four weeks.
Lebrun said he would stop by the house multiple times during the week and assumed she died but never opened the door to look, Capt. Jason Gully said in a news release.
Lebrun was booked into the Sulphur City Jail for aggravated cruelty to animals. Bond was set at $15,000.
Gully said officers began investigating on May 6 after being told that a large number of flies could be seen on a bedroom window at a residence on Fasske Street and that no one had been seen at the residence for days. Officers suspected there could be a dead body inside.
Officers found an unlocked window and called out into the residence and received no response, Gully said. Officers smelled a strong odor of something decomposing inside.
The door to the room with the flies on the window was shut, Gully said. Upon entering the room, officers found an almost completely decomposed dog in the corner of the room. There was a cage in the room with a door that was shut, but there was a hole on one side where it appeared the dog had chewed its way out.
Officers did not see any food or water bowls inside the room or the cage, Gully said.
Officers learned the home was owned by Lebrun. Gully said Lebrun told officers over the phone that he did not know there was a dead animal in the home.
Later, during an interview at the Sulphur Police Department, Lebrun said he had stopped caring for the house and the dog, according to Gully.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.