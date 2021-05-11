Rosewood Nursing Center reopens after 9 months

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a celebration over at Rosewood Nursing Center as residents make their way back home to Lake Charles.
“My eyes just got welled up, you know, because it’s beautiful in here, it looks good in here,” said Erica Johnson, a resident at the facility.
Staff members filled the halls to welcome in residents as they walked through the front door for the first time in nearly 9 months after being evacuated to Texas facilities.
“They were away from their home, in a new place surrounded by staff that who they didn’t know,” said administrator Nomica Guillory. “So to come back to their home, to be surrounded by family, to have the same staff that helped evacuate. I think that’s a sense of elation, being ecstatic just to be back home.”
Residents walked the red carpet and noticed some changes.
“We raised the roof, we had a little roof, the roof is now a foot and a half a little higher, we added some offices, there are some classrooms for our employees to actually have a classroom to sit down in,” she said. “All the furniture is new, all the art and decor on the wall is brand new. It’s very colorful and bright,” she said.
Guillory says the building sustained wind, water, and roof damage.
“We had to deal with the slowness of getting supplies because, of course, everyone in this area, residential and commercial, was hurting for supplies to rebuild and repair,” she said.
Johnson was just one of the residents that evacuated to Texas, and she says there is nothing like being home.
“We made it home, but nothing like being home, you know what I’m saying, just nothing like being in your own home.”
Guillory says they are bringing residents back to the facility in fragments.
She says they are admitting new residents as well.
