Rain halts Class 1A semifinal game with Grand Lake leading in the third inning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather could not hold off long enough for Grand Lake and LaSalle to get their semifinal matchup in as a lightning delay started the delay and rain kept the matchup from ever resuming Tuesday night.
The Hornets hold a 2-0 lead in the third inning and the game will be resumed Friday at 1:00 p.m.
The game started off with LaSalle’s Beau Skinner striking out three batters in the first inning, although Grand Lake’s Eli Fountain was able to score off of a balk to make it, 1-0.
In the second inning, the Hornets would add another run on a ground ball hit by Kade Massey to left leading to a rundown that would score Connor Guillotte to make it 2-0.
Lightning would force a stoppage in the third inning before rain eventually would force the game to be postponed altogether.
