Rain halts Class 1A semifinal game with Grand Lake leading in the third inning
Grand Lake and LaSalle postponed (Source: KPLC)
By Zach Nunez | May 11, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 9:32 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather could not hold off long enough for Grand Lake and LaSalle to get their semifinal matchup in as a lightning delay started the delay and rain kept the matchup from ever resuming Tuesday night.

The Hornets hold a 2-0 lead in the third inning and the game will be resumed Friday at 1:00 p.m.

The game started off with LaSalle’s Beau Skinner striking out three batters in the first inning, although Grand Lake’s Eli Fountain was able to score off of a balk to make it, 1-0.

In the second inning, the Hornets would add another run on a ground ball hit by Kade Massey to left leading to a rundown that would score Connor Guillotte to make it 2-0.

Lightning would force a stoppage in the third inning before rain eventually would force the game to be postponed altogether.

