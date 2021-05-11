Rain forces changes to Southland softball tournament schedule

HAMMOND, LA (KPLC) — Following rain in the Hammond area Tuesday morning, the Southland Conference Softball Tournament’s schedule has been altered.
Tournament officials will re-evaluate the field at 5:00 p.m. with the goal of game one (Sam Houston vs. HBU) starting at 6:00 p.m. and game two (ACU vs. Southeastern) taking place at 8:30 p.m.
If both games are played Tuesday night, all other games originally scheduled for Tuesday will be pushed back to Wednesday beginning at 11:00 a.m.
With this format, McNeese would open their Southland Tournament run vs. the winner of game one at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
