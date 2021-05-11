Police: Investigation nets 9 pounds of synthetic marijuana

Reynaud, a convicted felon, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for a traffic citation; 2 counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute; possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Reynaud also has a parole detainer. His bond has not yet been set.