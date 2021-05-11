Police: Investigation nets 9 pounds of synthetic marijuana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say 9 pounds of synthetic marijuana and 1 pound of marijuana were found during an investigation resulting from a traffic stop on I-10.
Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) also found approximately 21 grams of alprazolam, 7 pounds of ecstasy/MDMA, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. In total, the drugs had a total estimated street value of $54,000.
The investigation followed a stop for a traffic violation near the Creole exit on I-10 westbound around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Vincent said.
Vincent said when the driver, Jarvis J. Reynaud, 33, of Lake Charles, began to act suspiciously, detectives deployed a drug detection dog to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. The dog indicated the presence of drugs.
During a subsequent search of the car detectives found two bags of ecstasy/MDMA tablets, a bag of alprazolam tablets, and a bag of marijuana, Vincent said. Detectives also found a firearm, which had previously been reported stolen through the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives then obtained a search warrant for Reynaud’s residence and found numerous gallon and sandwich-sized zip lock bags of synthetic marijuana, a large bag of marijuana, and several bags of ecstasy/MDMA tablets, Vincent said. Detectives also found another stolen firearm, which had previously been reported through the Lake Charles Police Department.
Reynaud, a convicted felon, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for a traffic citation; 2 counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute; possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Reynaud also has a parole detainer. His bond has not yet been set.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.