Phillips 66 donates $50,000 to Westlake Fire Department

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex has donated $50,000 to the Westlake Fire Department.
The funds will go to the use of a new GPS/Automatic Vehicle Locator apparatus for their dispatching server. These laptops and software will help the 911 dispatcher and the firefighters have a quicker response time with live mapping technologies.
The system will also help during a regional disaster, such as hurricanes, when street signs are missing.
“We have a close relationship with the Westlake Fire Department,” said Jolie Rhinehart, general manager of Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex. “Phillips 66 is honored to provide funding for updated and advanced technology to meet the needs in our community.”
“The Westlake Fire Department is grateful to Phillips 66 for this new GPS system,” said Chief Jonathan Duff of the Westlake Fire Department. “It has made our ability to serve the community more efficient by getting important information to use faster. With the technology we were able to purchase, we also have the ability to share with other departments.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.