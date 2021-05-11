Local coffee shop finds new home inside Lake Charles Regional Airport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local coffee shop is making a return in a new location.
Life post-Hurricane Laura is coming full circle for Common Grounds Sit & Chill Coffee House owner Michele Williams. Her coffee shop, which was previously located in Downtown Lake Charles, is now taking on new life at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.
Serving others is the spice of life for Williams.
”When the business was taken out by the storm, I just thought it was over,” Williams said. “Then, I got an email from Heath Allen saying, ‘How would you like to bring Common Grounds to the airport?’”
Like most businesses in Southwest Louisiana, recovering from the storms hasn’t been easy, but Williams said this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.
”It’s also a great time for the city because I get to come in at ground zero and be a part of the rebuilding of the city,” Williams said.
With air travel demand making a steady comeback, Lake Charles Regional Airport Director Heath Allen says the move is ideal for restoring the local economy.
“A year ago today our passenger numbers were down 88%. So basically, all our passengers had evaporated due to the pandemic,” Allen said. “Fortunately today, we’re back at 2019 numbers.”
The addition to the airport will give locals and visitors a taste of home in a new setting.
”Having this service for the passengers is obviously an important part of keeping people. We want Lake Charles Regional to be the most convenient airport for our passengers here locally,” Allen said.
”I’m over the top that I get to be right in the middle of what’s coming, a lot of great things,” Williams said.
Common Grounds will officially open at the airport later this summer.
