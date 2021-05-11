FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Trousdale Rd. to close near Hwy 90 at 5 p.m.

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Trousdale Rd. will be closing at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing near the Hwy 90 intersection, according to DOTD.
The closure will take place from 5 p.m. to around midnight today, May 11, 2021.
DOTD advises the following alternate routes:
- Motorists coming from the south can take Hwy 90 west to Coach Williams Dr., go north to Old Spanish Trail, and then east to Trousdale Rd.
- Motorists coming from the north can take Old Spanish Trail west to Williams Dr., south to Hwy 90, and then east to Trousdale Rd.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.