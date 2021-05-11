FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms continue, more rain Wednesday before drier weather arrives

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Vernon, Beauregard and Allen Parishes until 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the potential of heavy rain that could lead to flooding in some locations. Not all of Southwest Louisiana is in the flood watch, but that doesn’t mean we all won’t see rain as our shower and storm chances remain elevated through Wednesday afternoon.
Making your way off to work and school this morning we aren’t seeing a whole lot in the way of shower and storm activity in the area, but just to our north there is more widespread rain and storms. Good news for us is those storms are moving off to the north and away from the area, but additional development of storms is possible through the morning before much like yesterday we may get a little break into the afternoon. Rain chances have been lowered slightly for today as latest model guidance keeps the more widespread rain off to our north until later this evening. Highs climb back into the lower to middle 80′s with a few peaks of sunshine possible through the early afternoon. Moving into the late evening and overnight hours the rain chances rise quickly as the front begins to push further to the south.
Heavier rain will be possible with any of the storms that are able to fire up during the overnight and into Wednesday with flooding our main concern as some areas could receive anywhere from 1-3 inches of additional rainfall and for the areas that have already received a couple of inches of rain over the past two days it could cause some flooding concerns. Rain chances will slowly diminish as we head into Wednesday afternoon and we can then turn our attention to drier weather to end the week, but with the cloud cover and rain it will make for a cool afternoon as highs only reach the lower to middle 70′s. Afternoon temperatures do rebound nicely though for Thursday and Friday as highs are back into the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.
Drier weather will be lasting through Saturday as high pressure builds in overhead, but moisture will already be in the forecast once again for Saturday afternoon as our winds turn more out of the south and that will set the stage for another unsettled stretch of weather ahead. As of now rain chances hold off until later in the day on Sunday as a similar set up to this week looks to unfold where we have several days of unsettled weather with showers and storms returning. For now keep the rain gear handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App with sunnier days ahead starting Thursday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
