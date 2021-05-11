FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms continue, more rain Wednesday before drier weather arrives

Making your way off to work and school this morning we aren’t seeing a whole lot in the way of shower and storm activity in the area, but just to our north there is more widespread rain and storms. Good news for us is those storms are moving off to the north and away from the area, but additional development of storms is possible through the morning before much like yesterday we may get a little break into the afternoon. Rain chances have been lowered slightly for today as latest model guidance keeps the more widespread rain off to our north until later this evening. Highs climb back into the lower to middle 80′s with a few peaks of sunshine possible through the early afternoon. Moving into the late evening and overnight hours the rain chances rise quickly as the front begins to push further to the south.