First Alert Forecast: Rain likely into Wednesday, drier weather for the end of the week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was another cloudy and warm day with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s. We did see some scattered showers and storms Tuesday morning but those moved north and out of the area by the afternoon. These formed along a weak frontal boundary that lifted north, but it will be moving back south overnight into Wednesday.
The risk of severe weather is low, and is higher northeast of our area. Though one or two storms could reach severe levels with hail the most likely issue. Also of note that heavy rainfall could occur and rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are possible in some areas. And if that falls in a short amount of time there could be some localized flooding in some areas. Be sure to use our First Alert Weather App to check the radar overnight into Wednesday to track the rain.
We will see clearing occurring behind the front and most of the clouds should be gone by Thursday morning. Temperatures will only be slightly lower with morning lows experiencing the biggest change. Lows through Saturday morning will reach the low 60s and possibly upper 50s; while afternoon highs still climb into the low 80s.
The humidity will be increasing by Friday into Saturday as southerly winds return. This will push morning lows higher and we will begin to see some clouds moving across the area too. Rain chances will be 10% or less Saturday. By Sunday we may see a few isolated showers across the area, for now I have placed a 20% chance of rain in the forecast.
Next week will see the warm and humid weather continue with a 30% chance of rain each day. Next week likely resembles a typical summer week, just not quite as hot and humid.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
