Family remembers Sulphur man killed by dogs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friends and family gathered Tuesday night to remember 27-year-old Dustin Vincent who died after being attacked by several dogs in Sulphur last week.
Law enforcement told us Vincent went to visit a family member at a house on Platt Street in Sulphur, where the attack took place, involving three dogs. He was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where he fought for his life.
The owner of the property and the three pit bulls said Vincent entered her backyard despite her pleas for him to leave.
The family says this isn’t the first incident.
“This was brutal,” said Tonya Laughlin, a member of the family. “This isn’t the first time something like a normal dog bite. This was three animals tearing meat apart. This isn’t the first time. This is the second time these dogs have attacked somebody.”
The family said the victim had no ill will, and that he was there to see a relative.
“Dustin walked in the backyard where the boys stayed, and that is where the dogs were,” said Michelle Lejeune, Vincent’s mother. “When he realized Brandon wasn’t there, he was leaving, and that is when I heard the dogs attacked him, because they had bit someone two days prior to that.”
Family members tell us Dustin Vincent died this afternoon. Four dogs are in quarantine at Sulphur Animal Control where they will be tested for rabies.
At last word, no one had been cited for the incident.
