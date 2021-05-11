Elizabeth baseball downs Anacoco to reach Class B title game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the first time since 2017, the Elizabeth Bulldogs are heading to the state championship game.
The Bulldogs defeated district rival Anacoco 4-1 after recording back-to-back two-run innings in the second and third. Anacoco would be held scoreless until the fifth inning when the Indians scored their only run of the game.
Elizabeth’s Alex Chamberlin pitched another dominant complete game in the playoffs allowing just a single run on three hits. Chamberlin struck out four batters while also contributing on offense by drawing a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run.
John Fee led the Bulldog offense going one-for-three with two RBIs with Parker Cloud also collecting a pair of hits.
Elizabeth will face the winner of top-seeded Choudrant and the underdog, No. 20 Monterey, in the Class B title game Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.