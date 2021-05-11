Cowgirls to face Sam Houston on Thursday to open SLC Tournament slate

HAMMOND— After two days of either postponements or schedule changes, McNeese softball will finally take the field for its first game of the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament. McNeese will face No. 7 Sam Houston at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
The game site will be determined following an 8 a.m. field evaluation at North Oak Park, the original site of the tournament Thursday morning. If North Oak Park is still unplayable, Thursday’s games will be played at Live Oak High School in Denham Springs.
Depending on where the games will be played will depend if there will be television coverage. Live stats will be available no matter where the games will be played.
The Bearkats (19-29) advanced the double-elimination round following a 4-3 win over Houston Baptist Wednesday night in the first of two elimination games.
McNeese (30-24), the no. 3 seed will be making its league-best 31st Southland Conference Tournament appearance. Sam Houston is the only team to sweep a conference series from McNeese during the regular season back on March 19 and 20. Sam Houston opened the series with a 6-1 win then picked up two shutouts 6-0 and 4-0 in the Cowgirls’ second SLC of the season March 19-20. Since that series loss, McNeese ended the season winning six of its last seven conference series.
The Cowgirls enter the game having won seven of their last 10 games.
