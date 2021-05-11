Cowgirls to face Sam Houston on Thursday to open SLC Tournament slate

McNeese (30-24), the no. 3 seed will be making its league-best 31st Southland Conference Tournament appearance. Sam Houston is the only team to sweep a conference series from McNeese during the regular season back on March 19 and 20. Sam Houston opened the series with a 6-1 win then picked up two shutouts 6-0 and 4-0 in the Cowgirls’ second SLC of the season March 19-20. Since that series loss, McNeese ended the season winning six of its last seven conference series.