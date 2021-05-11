Apple snails continue to be a growing problem in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A non-native invasive species continues to be a growing problem here in Southwest Louisiana.
Apple snails can overpopulate and steal resources away from native species, consuming large quantities of plant materials and damaging important habitats for native fish and wildlife.
When it comes to our crawfish fields, this is the perfect feeding area for apple snails.
The flooded fields most generally have a lot of aquatic vegetation in them and that’s exactly what the apple snails are attracted to.
Nongame Ornithologist for the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says that that isn’t the only problem for crawfish farmers, they have to worry about the snails also clogging the traps.
“One of the biggest problems with crawfish farmers to date is that fields can be infested with them, they can eat the food, and clog up the traps, which reduces capture rates.”
However, there may be a new species in the area that can help with the extreme infestation of apple snails.
Dobbs says that Limpkins, a bird that settles in wetlands, like Florida, started making its way to Louisiana in 2017.
Limpkins are apple snail specialists, a very high percentage of their diet contains apple snails. They have a modification on their bill that helps them remove the muscle from the apple snail shell.
Dobbs believes that as apple snails continue to migrate, limpkins will as well.
“With the continued expansion and proliferation of the snail population and they’re also moving west, they’re in Calcasieu Parish. We anticipate that the limpkins will follow.”
Dobbs does add that the growth in Limpkins is great but they’ve only been in Louisiana for a small amount of time and it will take some time to notice a difference.
