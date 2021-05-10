Vietnam-era helicopter in Veterans Memorial Park to be retired

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Upon completing their inspection, the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command has made the decision to retire the Vietnam-era Helicopter currently on display in Veterans Memorial Park.
The City of Lake Charles has been working closely with TACOM and the Vietnam Veterans of America, the deed holder of the helicopter, since Hurricanes Laura and Delta caused significant damage to the military artifact last fall.
In March of this year, technicians from the Louisiana National Guard assessed the feasibility for repairing the UH-1 helicopter, and based on the assessment report, TACOM determined the aircraft to be beyond reasonable repair due to the severe damage sustained.
Weather permitting, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, the Vietnam Veterans of America will hold a decommissioning ceremony prior to the removal of the UH-1 from its pedestal, set to be coordinated by Ryno Cranes.
Following the ceremony and the aircraft’s removal from the pedestal, the Louisiana National Guard will transport it to Fort Polk for official retirement by the U.S. Army.
The UH-1 has been on static display at Veterans Memorial Park since July 4, 2010.
“We are sad to see the retirement of the helicopter, but we respect TACOM’s decision,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “A collation of the community should come together to decide what, if anything, should replace the helicopter at Veterans Memorial Park, but I very much believe the voice of local veterans should be heard before any decision is made.”
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Post, the Marine Corps League and the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission worked for several years to find and bring the Vietnam-era Huey helicopter to Veterans Memorial Park. The Huey served in combat during the Vietnam War in the mid-1960s with the 1st Cavalry. Damaged in battle, it was eventually sent to Fort Rucker, Alabama as a training helicopter.
