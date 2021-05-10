Verandah Retirement Community residents celebrate Mother’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Exactly a year ago, at the height of the pandemic, Mother’s Day celebrations were either canceled or altered due to coronavirus restrictions.
Last year, the Verandah Retirement Community held a drive-by Mother’s Day parade for their residents.
“Last year was a different year when they had the parade,” says resident Joanne Torres. “But this year we’re coming down into this lovely brunch. There are a lot of things that are changes here at the Verandah and they are good changes and we’re hoping for the best.”
This year, the Verandah hosted a brunch in the dining hall, where residents could come, interact with one another, and receive gifts, something that wasn’t possible last year.
“Now we’ve all had our shots, and so now we can all sit like this,” said resident Nancy Hanchey. “And I’m hoping that we can get more round tables and more people at the tables with us.”
Although Charlotte Palmer didn’t celebrate Mother’s Day at the Verandah, she said there is a large difference between her celebrations this year and last year.
“This year, we celebrated at a church service at Trinity Baptist Church with the girls and my granddaughter. Last year, it was completely different than last year, last year we didn’t celebrate at all because of COVID. So it was a nice change to be able to sit by family during the church service.”
Residents received gifts and flowers from the Verandah community. Residents said they felt freer celebrating Mother’s Day this year.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.