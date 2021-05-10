SWLA Arrest Report - May 9, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 9, 2021.
Bryan James Cormier, 35, Vinton: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Parris Lee Vital, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways.
Brandon W. Treadway, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
James Thomas Goodwin Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kayla Suzanne Gaugh, 29, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; contempt of court.
Barah Zebariah Wood, 21, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault.
Robert Eric Lenard, 56, North Port, FL: Out of state detainer.
Shelton Wayne Bounds, 42, New Caney, TX: Out of state detainer.
Joseph Gene Harvey, 48, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court (3 charges); instate detainer.
Alfonso Joseph Ross, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary.
Roman James Borel, 29, Vinton: Armed robbery; aggravated second-degree battery.
Micah Otto Visser, 39, Baton Rouge: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Taylor Vincent, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; home invasion; burglary; aggravated second-degree battery (2 charges).
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.