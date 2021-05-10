National Nurses Appreciation Week happening now through Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s no doubt that nurses have showcased bravery, heroism, and dedication to caring for and serving others for the past year.
National Nurses Week happens on May 6th and continues through May 12th every year.
For almost twenty years, nursing has served as the moved trusted profession in the United States, but the need for nurses continues to grow.
However, right now the undergraduate program at McNeese State University has more applications than they do places for students that are wanting to enter the nursing program.
The McNeese University Department Heads for Undergraduate Nursing expect to see an even bigger increase in nursing applications into the fall semester.
Department Head of Graduate Nursing Dr. Tari Dilks says that this past year has been very difficult for everyone but especially for nurses.
“Nurses are people who held family members’ hands while they died, instead of the family being able to be there. There was and still is very little place for them to process the feelings that they’ve had because it’s an honor to be there.”
With two hurricanes and the winter storm, McNeese University has had limited housing for students and a limited ability to do face-to-face classes but they’ve continued to persevere to make sure they are provisioning the necessary education to the young nurses entering the world.
“It’s a marathon rather than a sprint and we’re having to come up with really creative and out of the box kinds of ways of helping new nurses or upcoming nurses to be educated and trained so that when they get out of school they can immediately step into the void and help fill the needs.”
To honor teachers or instructors at McNeese State University, Sigma Theta Tau has provided treats for all the hard work they have put in over the course of the past year.
