McNeese Softball receives seven Southland Conference honors

FRISCO, Texas—McNeese graduate transfer Jenna Edwards has been named the 2021 Southland Conference Softball Newcomer of the Year, the league announced Monday in conjunction to announcing its all-conference teams.
The native of Winchester, Ky. and the Valparaiso transfer posted is 7-2 in her only season with the Cowgirls. Edwards has a team-low 2.67 ERA in 91.0 innings and leads the team with four shutouts and is second on the team with 67 strikeouts. She is the third McNeese player to earn the Newcomer of the Year honor, with the last one coming in 2006.
Five other Cowgirls join Edwards on the all-conference team including first-team selections in third baseman Haylee Brinlee and shortstop Cori McCrary. Designated player Kaylee Lopez, outfielder Jil Poullard, and pitcher Whitney Tate were named to the second team while catcher Chloe Gomez was named to the third team.
Brinlee, the sophomore from Rosepine, La., ended the regular season with a .307 batting average and led the Cowgirls with 10 doubles in SLC games. She picked up 39 hits, 12 doubles, scored 20 runs and tied for a team-high nine home runs. Brinlee led the team with 42 RBI and four sacrifice flies and was second on the team with 22 walks and a .527 slugging percent. She posted a .965 fielding percent, committing only six errors in 54 games.
The product of McCarley, Miss., McCrary is second on the team with a .310 overall batting average and a .294 average in conference games. She led the team with 52 hits, 14 doubles, 43 runs scored, a .565 slugging percent, and 11 hit by pitches and tied for a team-high with nine home runs. McCrary is second on the team with 30 RBI and third on the team with 19 stolen bases. This is her second appearance on the team after being named to the third team in 2019.
Lopez, also a sophomore from Indian Bayou, La., leads the team with a .386 batting average and is second on the team with 49 hits, third on the team with 11 doubles, a .472 slugging percent, and a .463 on-base percent. She also has 17 RBI, 17 walks, and has scored 14 runs this season.
Poullard, a redshirt freshman from Moss Bluff, La. batted .301 on the season with a .981 fielding percent. She is second on the team with 20 stolen bases and 29 runs scored, and third with 43 hits, 18 RBI, and four home runs.
Tate, also a redshirt freshman, is a native of Columbia, La. who appeared in 23 games with 17 starts and has eight complete. She leads the pitching staff with 11 wins (11-7), four shutouts, and 121.0 innings pitched…has picked up five wins and one save in her last six appearances. Tate is second on the team with a 2.14 ERA and third with 46 strikeouts.
True freshman Chloe Gomez is a native of Spring, Tx., batted .266 with 33 hits, four doubles, 17 RBI, and two doubles, In SLC games, Gomez produced a .273 batting average with 18 hits, three doubles, and 10 runs scored. She is fourth on the team with 12 stolen bases.
Player of the Year: Kassidy Wilbur, Stephen F. Austin Hitter of the Year: Shaylon Govan, Stephen F. Austin Pitcher of the Year: Kassidy Wilbur, Stephen F. Austin Freshman of the Year: Jenna Wildeman, Central Arkansas Newcomer of the Year: Jenna Edwards, McNeese Coach of the Year: Nicole Dickson, Stephen F. Austin
First Team
Pos. Name School Class Hometown
1B Shaylon Govan Stephen F. Austin So. Katy, Texas
2B Bryana Novegil2 Stephen F. Austin Sr. Houston, Texas
3B Haylee Brinlee McNeese So. Rosepine, La.
SS Cori McCrary2 McNeese Sr. McCarley, Miss.
C Heidi Jaquez Houston Baptist Sr. Wharton, Texas
UT E.C. Delafield2 Northwestern State Jr. Stonewall, La.
DP Mackenzie Bennett Stephen F. Austin Jr. Santee, Calif.
OF Jenna Wildeman Central Arkansas R-Fr. Bentonville, Ark.
OF Megan McDonald2 Sam Houston Sr. Georgetown, Texas
OF Aeriyl Mass Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Lake Charles, La.
P Kayla Beaver Central Arkansas R-Fr. Jackson, Tenn.
P Kassidy Wilbur2 Stephen F. Austin Jr. Bridge City, Texas
Second Team
1B Kaylyn Shepherd3 Central Arkansas R-Sr. Mechanicsville, Va.
2B Mary Kate Brown Central Arkansas R-Fr. Atkins, Ark.
3B Lindsey Rizzo Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Watson, La.
SS Camryn Middlebrook Stephen F. Austin So. Round Rock, Texas
C Hannah Scheaffer Sam Houston Fr. Cypress, Texas
UT Gaby Garcia Stephen F. Austin So. Southlake, Texas
DP Kaylee Lopez2 McNeese So. Indian Bayou, La.
OF Donelle Johnson Abilene Christian R-Sr. McKinney, Texas
OF Jil Poullard McNeese Fr. Moss Bluff, La.
OF Audrey Greely Southeastern Louisiana Fr. Geismar, La.
P Jordan Johnson Central Arkansas R-So. Paola, Kan.
P Whitney Tate McNeese Fr. Columbia, La.
Third Team
1B Caitlyn Brockway Houston Baptist So. Tomball, Texas
2B Cayla Jones3 Northwestern State Jr. Missouri City, Texas
3B Alex Hedspeth Stephen F. Austin Jr. Lockhart, Texas
SS Ashlyn Reavis Nicholls Fr. Paris, Texas
C Chloe Gomez McNeese Fr. Spring, Texas
UT Jasie Roberts Houston Baptist R-Fr. Pasadena, Texas
DP Anna Rodenberg Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Thibodaux, La.
OF Kaitlyn St. Clair Northwestern State Sr. Cypress, Texas
OF Sheridan Fisher Sam Houston Jr. Cypress, Texas
OF Pal Egan A&M-Corpus Christi So. Bakersfield, Calif.
P Lyndie Swanson Houston Baptist R-Fr. Katy, Texas
P Heather Zumo Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Baton Rouge, La.
2 Two-time all-conference selection
3 Three-time all-conference selection
