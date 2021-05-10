McNeese Softball receives seven Southland Conference honors

By McNeese Sports Information | May 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 10:05 PM

FRISCO, Texas—McNeese graduate transfer Jenna Edwards has been named the 2021 Southland Conference Softball Newcomer of the Year, the league announced Monday in conjunction to announcing its all-conference teams.

The native of Winchester, Ky. and the Valparaiso transfer posted is 7-2 in her only season with the Cowgirls. Edwards has a team-low 2.67 ERA in 91.0 innings and leads the team with four shutouts and is second on the team with 67 strikeouts. She is the third McNeese player to earn the Newcomer of the Year honor, with the last one coming in 2006.

Five other Cowgirls join Edwards on the all-conference team including first-team selections in third baseman Haylee Brinlee and shortstop Cori McCrary. Designated player Kaylee Lopez, outfielder Jil Poullard, and pitcher Whitney Tate were named to the second team while catcher Chloe Gomez was named to the third team.

Brinlee, the sophomore from Rosepine, La., ended the regular season with a .307 batting average and led the Cowgirls with 10 doubles in SLC games. She picked up 39 hits, 12 doubles, scored 20 runs and tied for a team-high nine home runs. Brinlee led the team with 42 RBI and four sacrifice flies and was second on the team with 22 walks and a .527 slugging percent. She posted a .965 fielding percent, committing only six errors in 54 games.

The product of McCarley, Miss., McCrary is second on the team with a .310 overall batting average and a .294 average in conference games. She led the team with 52 hits, 14 doubles, 43 runs scored, a .565 slugging percent, and 11 hit by pitches and tied for a team-high with nine home runs. McCrary is second on the team with 30 RBI and third on the team with 19 stolen bases. This is her second appearance on the team after being named to the third team in 2019.

Lopez, also a sophomore from Indian Bayou, La., leads the team with a .386 batting average and is second on the team with 49 hits, third on the team with 11 doubles, a .472 slugging percent, and a .463 on-base percent. She also has 17 RBI, 17 walks, and has scored 14 runs this season.

Poullard, a redshirt freshman from Moss Bluff, La. batted .301 on the season with a .981 fielding percent. She is second on the team with 20 stolen bases and 29 runs scored, and third with 43 hits, 18 RBI, and four home runs.

Tate, also a redshirt freshman, is a native of Columbia, La. who appeared in 23 games with 17 starts and has eight complete. She leads the pitching staff with 11 wins (11-7), four shutouts, and 121.0 innings pitched…has picked up five wins and one save in her last six appearances. Tate is second on the team with a 2.14 ERA and third with 46 strikeouts.

True freshman Chloe Gomez is a native of Spring, Tx., batted .266 with 33 hits, four doubles, 17 RBI, and two doubles, In SLC games, Gomez produced a .273 batting average with 18 hits, three doubles, and 10 runs scored. She is fourth on the team with 12 stolen bases.

Player of the Year: Kassidy Wilbur, Stephen F. Austin Hitter of the Year: Shaylon Govan, Stephen F. Austin Pitcher of the Year: Kassidy Wilbur, Stephen F. Austin Freshman of the Year: Jenna Wildeman, Central Arkansas Newcomer of the Year: Jenna Edwards, McNeese Coach of the Year: Nicole Dickson, Stephen F. Austin

First Team

Pos.    Name    School  Class   Hometown

1B      Shaylon Govan   Stephen F. Austin       So.     Katy, Texas

2B      Bryana Novegil2 Stephen F. Austin       Sr.     Houston, Texas

3B      Haylee Brinlee  McNeese So.     Rosepine, La.

SS      Cori McCrary2   McNeese Sr.     McCarley, Miss.

C       Heidi Jaquez    Houston Baptist Sr.     Wharton, Texas

UT      E.C. Delafield2 Northwestern State      Jr.     Stonewall, La.

DP      Mackenzie Bennett       Stephen F. Austin       Jr.     Santee, Calif.

OF      Jenna Wildeman  Central Arkansas        R-Fr.   Bentonville, Ark.

OF      Megan McDonald2 Sam Houston     Sr.     Georgetown, Texas

OF      Aeriyl Mass     Southeastern Louisiana  Jr.     Lake Charles, La.

P       Kayla Beaver    Central Arkansas        R-Fr.   Jackson, Tenn.

P       Kassidy Wilbur2 Stephen F. Austin       Jr.     Bridge City, Texas

Second Team

1B      Kaylyn Shepherd3        Central Arkansas        R-Sr.   Mechanicsville, Va.

2B      Mary Kate Brown Central Arkansas        R-Fr.   Atkins, Ark.

3B      Lindsey Rizzo   Southeastern Louisiana  Jr.     Watson, La.

SS      Camryn Middlebrook      Stephen F. Austin       So.     Round Rock, Texas

C       Hannah Scheaffer        Sam Houston     Fr.     Cypress, Texas

UT      Gaby Garcia     Stephen F. Austin       So.     Southlake, Texas

DP      Kaylee Lopez2   McNeese So.     Indian Bayou, La.

OF      Donelle Johnson Abilene Christian       R-Sr.   McKinney, Texas

OF      Jil Poullard    McNeese Fr.     Moss Bluff, La.

OF      Audrey Greely   Southeastern Louisiana  Fr.     Geismar, La.

P       Jordan Johnson  Central Arkansas        R-So.   Paola, Kan.

P       Whitney Tate    McNeese Fr.     Columbia, La.

Third Team

1B      Caitlyn Brockway        Houston Baptist So.     Tomball, Texas

2B      Cayla Jones3    Northwestern State      Jr.     Missouri City, Texas

3B      Alex Hedspeth   Stephen F. Austin       Jr.     Lockhart, Texas

SS      Ashlyn Reavis   Nicholls        Fr.     Paris, Texas

C       Chloe Gomez     McNeese Fr.     Spring, Texas

UT      Jasie Roberts   Houston Baptist R-Fr.   Pasadena, Texas

DP      Anna Rodenberg  Southeastern Louisiana  Sr.     Thibodaux, La.

OF      Kaitlyn St. Clair       Northwestern State      Sr.     Cypress, Texas

OF      Sheridan Fisher Sam Houston     Jr.     Cypress, Texas

OF      Pal Egan        A&M-Corpus Christi      So.     Bakersfield, Calif.

P       Lyndie Swanson  Houston Baptist R-Fr.   Katy, Texas

P       Heather Zumo    Southeastern Louisiana  Jr.     Baton Rouge, La.

2 Two-time all-conference selection

3 Three-time all-conference selection

