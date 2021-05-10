McNeese Softball receives seven Southland Conference honors

The product of McCarley, Miss., McCrary is second on the team with a .310 overall batting average and a .294 average in conference games. She led the team with 52 hits, 14 doubles, 43 runs scored, a .565 slugging percent, and 11 hit by pitches and tied for a team-high with nine home runs. McCrary is second on the team with 30 RBI and third on the team with 19 stolen bases. This is her second appearance on the team after being named to the third team in 2019.