LCCP, St. Louis, Hackberry and Reeves win team titles at 2021 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana racked up over the weekend at the 2021 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet in Baton Rouge. The area brought home 30 individual state championships and four team titles.
The LCCP boys track team, off a strong in the indoor meet, came away with the school’s first-ever team title winning the Class 3A crown. The Blazers shared the title with Madison Prep after the two schools had identical scores. LCCP’s championship was anchored by first-place finishes in the 4x200 relay and the discus.
Speaking of success in the indoor meet, the St. Louis Lady Saints took home their second track and field title in three months as the school blew away the competition with a score of 116 to win the Class 3A girls team championship. The Lady Saints title run included individual championships in the 400-meter dash, the 4x200 relay, the 4x400 relay and the discus.
Southwest Louisiana also swept the team titles in Class C with Hackberry bringing home the boys championship and Reeves winning the girls division on Thursday.
The Mustangs were able to win following individual titles in the high jump, the pole vault, shot put and the discus, while the Lady Raiders had a pair of champions in the triple jump and javelin throw.
Southwest Louisiana state champion athletes are listed below.
CLASS 5A-
Girls High Jump:
1. Ariel Williams, Barbe - 1.67m
Boys 200 Meter Dash Wheelchair:
1. Blake Thurman, Sam Houston - 49.18 NWI
Boys Shot Put Wheelchair:
1. Blake Thurman, Sam Houston - 4.06m
Boys Throw Wheelchair:
1. Blake Thurman, Sam Houston - 8.06m
CLASS 4A-
No local state champions
CLASS 3A-
CLASS 3A BOYS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP:
T1. LCCP - 60 pts
CLASS 3A GIRLS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP:
1. St. Louis - 116 pts
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay:
1. LCCP - 1:27.36
1) JaRell Joseph 2) Dillon Simon 3) Trevonte Citizen 4) Thaddeus Campbell
Boys Discus Throw:
1. Marcus Francis, LCCP - 41.26m
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay:
1 Iowa - 41.85
1) McQuinton Montgomery 2) Curtis Deville 3) Crajuan Bennett 4) Brycen Leblanc
Girls 400 Meter Dash:
1. Halyn Senegal, St. Louis - 54.89#
# Senegal set a new Class 3A record, previous was 55.09 set in 2003 by Latonia Wilson
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay:
1 St. Louis - 1:43.49
1) Gensis Bass 2) Tia Reder 3) Shelby Willis 4) Kenzie Touchet
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:
1. St. Louis - 3:59.04
1) Emma Karam 2) Maci Fontenot 3) Halyn Senegal 4) Kenzie Touchet
Girls Discus Throw:
1. Emma Freeman, St. Louis - 37.14m
Boys Triple Jump:
1. Tristan Goodly, Westlake - 14.16m
CLASS 2A-
No local state champions
CLASS 1A-
Boys High Jump:
1. Gabe Boudreaux, Grand Lake - 1.98m
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:
1. Madisen Mahfouz, Merryville - 47.81
Girls High Jump:
1. Mekyah Hooper, Merryville - 5-00.00
Girls Pole Vault:
1. Chloe Peloquin, Oberlin - 3.05m
CLASS B-
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:
1. Lacassine - 4:19.81
1) Anna Lindeman 2) Sydnie Cooley 3) Mary Johnson 4) Sofia Melville
Girls Shot Put:
1. Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine - 10.32m
Boys Shot Put:
1. Brayden Thibodeaux, Singer - 15.59m
CLASS C-
CLASS C BOYS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP:
1. Hackberry - 76 pts
CLASS C GIRLS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP:
1. Reeves - 85 pts
Girls 800 Meter Run:
1. Blaine Picou, Hackberry - 2:37.02
Girls Pole Vault:
1. Ramsie Racca, Hackberry - 1.88m
Boys High Jump:
1. Cameron Kyle, Hackberry - 1.73m
Boys Pole Vault:
1. Justin Vincent, Hackberry - 9-00.00
Boys Shot Put C:
1. Coleman McCready, Hackberry - 13.09m
Boys Discus Throw:
1. Coleman McCready, Hackberry - 39.71m
Girls Triple Jump:
1. Claire Dunnehoo, Reeves - 9.74m
Girls Javelin Throw:
1. Faith Cauthron, Reeves - 35.65m
Girls Long Jump:
1. Ariana Lasalle, South Cameron - 4.83m
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles:
1. Chad LaPoint, South Cameron - 18.05
Girls High Jump:
1. Sadie Barrow, Starks - 1.32m
