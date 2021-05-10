Henry Heights French immersion program opens for new students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The French Immersion Program at Henry Heights Elementary School is currently open for students entering kindergarten next school year.
The program promotes learning in an immersed setting where students learn all subjects in the French language, except English/Language Arts.
Through participation in the program, students develop stronger listening and concentration skills.
Students who complete immersion at Henry Heights Elementary have the opportunity to continue their immersion education at S.J. Welsh Middle School and Barbe High School.
